3 Bossier men arrested for alleged crimes against children

Cameron Juneau & Shawn Cornett *BPSO did not release Henderson's mugshot because it did not meet criteria under state law(Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in connection to crimes against children at the end of September 2023.

Cameron Juneau was arrested on Sept. 27 after it was reported that he was involved in inappropriate sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a juvenile under 13. Officials say this happened on separate dates at different locations. Juneau was charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior. He was booked into Bossier Max, with a bond of $280,000.

Shawn Cornett was arrested on Sept. 28. Officials say they received a report that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile under 13. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into Bossier Parish Max. He is currently being held at the Grant Parish Detention Center after being convicted of a different sexual offense. In the BPSO case, he is charged with first-degree rape with a bond of $250,000.

Dustin Henderson was arrested on Sept. 28. During an investigation, it was reported that he engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile under 13. Officials say this happened on more than one occasion at separate locations in Haughton. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into Bossier Parish Max. Henderson is currently housed at the Catahoula Correctional Center in connection to another sexual offense. In the BPSO case, he is charged with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. His bond is set at $450,000. BPSO did not release Henderson’s mugshot because it did not meet criteria under state law.

If anyone has information on crimes against children, please contact BPSO at (318) 965-2203.

CRIMES IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

