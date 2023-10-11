Getting Answers
‘You could feel it in your chest’ Gilmer man describes leaving Israel as war unfolded

Gilmer residents Brent Baker and his wife were on a church trip to Israel that had been rescheduled from 2019 because of the pandemic.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas couple gets out “just in time” as the attacks on Israel began, and they’re home to tell the story.

Baker was on the last day of the visit in Jerusalem when he heard the warning sirens going off, and the felt a blast from some kind of explosion.

Guides protected the group in a secured area, but it wasn’t until later that Baker learned Israel was under attack.

Hours went by as the Bakers awated new about their flight home.

Baker says a sense of relief came when he and his wife saw the first plane arrive at the Tel Aviv airport.

