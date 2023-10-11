Getting Answers
Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be staged Oct. 28 at Louisiana Boardwalk

KSLA’s own Biskie Duncan is sponsoring a team; this is a big passion project for her
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.

To raise awareness and money, the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Louisiana Boardwalk (540 Boardwalk Blvd.) in Bossier City.

Check-in/registration is from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m., with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

KSLA’s own Biskie Duncan is sponsoring a team. This is a big passion project for her since her maternal grandmother, Tennie Hollingsworth, died of Alzheimer’s. Her paternal grandmother struggled with dementia as well.

Her team is called the Memory Makers. If you’d like to donate, or participate in the walk, click here. She’s hoping to raise $2,000 for the cause.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.(Alzheimer's Association)

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, KSLA was joined live by Reneé Calloway and Tamika Hayden. Calloway is the manager of the Louisiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, while Hayden is a committee member for the event. They talked about why this walk is so important and what resources are available to those who have Alzheimer’s and their families, as well as how the money raised will be spent.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

