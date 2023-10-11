Sunnier skies this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Cloudy skies to start off the day with a few light showers moving through the southern ArkLaTex. As we head into the afternoon hours we will see more sunshine and temperatures warming up to the mid and upper-70s. Some folks in the northern ArkLaTex might see a little more sunshine and thus may warm up to the very low-80s. Tonight, clear skies are likely with lows dropping to the 50s.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday and temperatures will start to heat up again ahead of the next cold front. Highs Thursday return to the low and mid-80s with highs by Friday climbing into the upper-80s thanks to a gusty southwest breeze ahead of that front.

As mentioned in earlier discussions, this next cold front will come through dry Friday evening but will bring another shot of cool, fall air to the ArkLaTex this weekend. In fact, the weekend forecast is looking incredible with sunshine and highs in the low-70s. Get outside and enjoy! Sunny and cool conditions will continue into early next week with highs Monday and Tuesday in the upper 60s and low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

