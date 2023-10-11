Getting Answers
SPD looking to hire new recruits according to Shreveport’s 2024 budget proposal

Shreveport’s proposed 2024 budget comes in at about $1.2 billion and includes pay raises and a fee increase.
By Donna Keeya
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s proposed 2024 budget overview was made public Monday, Oct. 2.

One of the items in the budget is funds to recruit more officers to the Shreveport Police Department.

“It addresses what we believe is the most critical organizational issue that we have, which is the need to stop the decrease of the number of our police officers because that threatens our ability to investigate crime and to solve it,” Tom Dark said.

