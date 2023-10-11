SPD announces death of K9 officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K9 officers.

SPD says K9 Cairo joined the department March 27, 2017 and immediately started training. Cairo served SPD for more than five years, but was forced into retirement in August of 2022 after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Cairo was put to sleep the evening of Oct. 10 after a short fight with a severe illness, SPD says. He was surrounded by his friends and family.

SPD thanks University Veterinary Hospital for their support of Cairo and the entire K9 team.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.