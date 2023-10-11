Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD announces death of K9 officer

SPD K9 Officer Cairo died Oct. 10, 2023 after a short, but severe illness.
SPD K9 Officer Cairo died Oct. 10, 2023 after a short, but severe illness.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K9 officers.

SPD says K9 Cairo joined the department March 27, 2017 and immediately started training. Cairo served SPD for more than five years, but was forced into retirement in August of 2022 after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Cairo was put to sleep the evening of Oct. 10 after a short fight with a severe illness, SPD says. He was surrounded by his friends and family.

SPD thanks University Veterinary Hospital for their support of Cairo and the entire K9 team.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner names teen fatally hit by car on North Market Street
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
4 men arrested in Bossier Parish for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

Flag of Israel
North La. Jewish Federation holding solidarity gathering for Israel
Scholarship names in honor of Petrina Jenkins
Scholarship named in memory of domestic violence advocate
Zombie Walk: Zom•Beatz
Zombie Walk: Zom•Beatz gets electrified on the East Bank
The final free zombie make-up class before the Zombie Walk 2023.
Zombie Walk Make-up classes