Scholarship named in memory of domestic violence advocate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Petrina Gay-Jenkins Memorial Scholarship Award Luncheon is being held in honor of a domestic violence advocate in the ArkLaTex.

Event organizers say Petrina was selfless in her support and compassion for those impacted by domestic violence. An advocate for over 20 years, she was known for her generosity.

This event is being held to keep Petrina’s legacy alive and to raise additional scholarship funds for victims and survivors to access educational opportunities. The featured speaker will be Caddo District Attorney James Stewart.

The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Venecia Luxury Venue in Bossier City. Tickets are $50.

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.