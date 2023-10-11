North La. Jewish Federation holding solidarity gathering for Israel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In light of the recent attacks in Israel, the North Louisiana Jewish Federation along with two synagogues, Agudath Achim and B’nai Zion, are inviting the community to show their support.

The community Solidarity Gathering for Israel is being held as a chance for people to stand together, pray and lean on each other during this frightening time.

Those who would like to attend must register here, due to limited seating. The gathering will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Kilpatrick Auditorium at Centenary College.

The organization is also raising funds to help support victims in Israel. To donate, click here.

