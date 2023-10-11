LifeNet Ambulance Service celebrates 30 years of serving ArkLaTex residents

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - For the past 30 years, LifeNet Ambulance Service has served the Texarkana area from the air and ground.

The company started as a collaborate effort between Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St Michael Hospital. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, area leaders recognized the emergency ambulance service at a 30-year anniversary celebration. The event took place at the Texarkana Convention Center.

“I think Lifenet has created a single point of contact for emergency services combination with our fire departments and police department partners. We are able to be that single point of contact,” LifeNet CEO Dave Snavely said.

Although the ambulance service began in Texarkana, it has now expanded to serve areas in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Paramedic Bryan Shelton has been employed with LifeNet the entire 30 years of its existence.

“Well, it has been a ride. [Time has] flown by, and I love what I do,” Shelton reminisced.

Officials with LifeNet said the company is committed to improving education in the communities it serves by helping EMT’s become paramedics and paramedics become nurses through a college tuition reimbursement program. The company also sponsors other health care programs for citizens. According to the company, while they are celebrating the past, they are looking forward to the future.

“We are so pleased with the community coming today and helping us celebrate and the opportunity to serve them and looking for another 30 years going forward,” Snavely said.

The theme of 2023 is: ‘30 Years 30 More’ looking behind and celebrating our past, as well as pushing forward and enhancing the future, according to the website.

