Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a break in at 1:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oc. 11

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Boulevard Street between Centenary Boulevard and Gilbert Drive.

Officials say the homeowner shot the intruder. They sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the leg and was taken to an area hospital. SPD says the resident and the intruder knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

