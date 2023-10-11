Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a break in at 1:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oc. 11
The incident occurred in the 200 block of Boulevard Street between Centenary Boulevard and Gilbert Drive.
Officials say the homeowner shot the intruder. They sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the leg and was taken to an area hospital. SPD says the resident and the intruder knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
