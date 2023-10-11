HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Santiago-Vergara, Barksdale airman, dental technician provides reliable care

BARKSDALE AIRFORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - For Hispanic Heritage Month, KSLA honors a man who provides needed services to military service members.

Senior airman, Santiago-Vergara has been with the Air Force for three years. He serves as a dental technician at Barksdale Air Force Base, providing reliable care to service men and women.

In his free time, Vergara enjoys working out, traveling, and playing video games.

“Being Hispanic in the Air Force to me is about being present and included in our military and to show everyone that it doesn’t matter what the color of your skin is,” says Vergara.

