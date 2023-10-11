Health screenings, nutrition guidance, more to be offered at community heart health event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The leading cause of death for men, women, and most racial ethnicities is heart disease. In fact, according to the CDC, one person dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state ranks 41st in the nation for the most people diagnosed with heart disease.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, KSLA was joined live by Dr. Wayne Orr, who wants to bring awareness to this very serious topic. He spoke about why heart health is so important, and previewed an upcoming event to raise awareness about heart disease.

The free community heart health event will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center, located at 915 Margaret Place. Those who attend can expect free health screenings, group exercise activities, nutrition guidance, goodie bags, and more.

The free Heart Health Day community fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

