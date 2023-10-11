Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Finance expert offers 3 fast ways to get out of debt

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - American household debt hit a record $16.9 trillion at the end of 2022, up $2.75 trillion since 2019, according to the Federal Reserve. Being stuck in a debt trap can prevent you from retiring early, and can also damage your work, health, and relationships.

Colin Evans from Evans Financial Group joined KSLA live in studio Wednesday, Oct. 11 to talk about how to get out of debt ASAP. He talked about how much debt the average American has, why sticking to a budget is so important for those in debt, and how to pay off debt as quickly as possible.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

