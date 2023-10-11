Clouds giving way to sunshine by afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - I’m tracking a system moving just south of the ArkLaTex this morning and this could bring a few light showers to locations along and south of I-20 for the next few hours. Clouds will be widespread for the first half of the day but we should see some rapid clearing by mid afternoon with sunshine returning. It will be a much cooler day thanks to the clouds with highs only in the mid 70s along and south of I-20 and low 80s near the I-30 corridor where clearing will arrive first. It will also be breezy at times with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday and temperatures will start to heat up again ahead of the next cold front. Highs Thursday return to the low and mid 80s with highs by Friday climbing into the upper 80s thanks to a gusty southwest breeze ahead of that front.

As mentioned in earlier discussions, this next cold front will come through dry Friday evening but will bring another shot of cool, fall air to the ArkLaTex this weekend. In fact, the weekend forecast is looking incredible with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Get outside and enjoy!

Sunny and cool conditions will continue into early next week with highs Monday and Tuesday in the upper 60s and low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

