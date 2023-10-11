City’s needs vary by neighborhood, resident tells capital improvements scoping panel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s capital improvements committee held its third public listening session Tuesday night.

Dozens gathered at Huntington High to hear from the panelists and to make their own voices heard.

Residents said the needs of the city vary by neighborhood.

“When you come out to west Shreveport, the needs are totally different,” Derrick Henderson said. “However, what’s important to me is where I live and that’s what’s going to be important to the people like what’s going on where they live and how do we address my needs according to where I live.”

The committee’s last meeting will be Thursday night at Valencia Rec Center. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

