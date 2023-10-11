City council votes on noise ordinance for downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After weeks of discussion, the Shreveport City Council has made a decision about a noise ordinance for the city Tuesday.

Loud noise has been an ongoing topic of discussion in Shreveport among city officials, downtown residents and businesses owners. People who live and work downtown have been very vocal when it comes to the city’s noise. Downtown residents and business owners gathered in Government Plaza on Oct.10 to talk about the noise in the area, particularly during weekend nights.

Council members had previously held off voting on the ordinance to give them more time to gather more data. Now, they’ve made their decision.

The city council could vote on the noise ordinance at their next meeting.

On Oct. 10, the city council voted on the noise ordinance. It now places an 85-decibel noise limit until 1:59 a.m. Law enforcement is allowed to write tickets for violations. District E Councilman Alan Jackson supports the new noise law of 85 decibels.

“We want our downtown district to be able to grow, to be able to have levels where you can go up to 85 in order to anticipate a growth spurt,” Jackson said.

Other cancel members think 85 decibels is too loud.

“I think that 70 is too loud for me. In fact, I was not going to vote for the amendment, either one of the amendments, because I think it’s too loud. I would prefer it to be even lower than that, but I’m definitely not voting for 85,” District D Councilman Grayson Boucher said.

Jackson says the ordinance allows for nightlife downtown without being too loud.

“We want to make sure that we create an environment where they can enjoy themselves, but we also want to make sure we are being respectful of those who actually are living downtown.”

Go here for the chart on decibel/noise levels from the American Academy of Audiology.

