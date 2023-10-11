Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers hosts “Burgers 4 the Badge” appreciation luncheon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crime Stoppers hosted an event Wednesday, Oct. 11 in support of local law enforcement.

The Burgers 4 the Badge police appreciation lunch was held at the Shreveport Police Department headquarters on Texas Street. The event’s title sponsor was Willis-Knighton Health System.

This is the second time Crime Stoppers has hosted the annual event. All officers working in Caddo Parish were invited to enjoy a free lunch. More than 400 officers attended last year’s event.

“Many people want to show their appreciation to our brave officers, but don’t get the opportunity. Burgers 4 the Badge let’s everyone say ‘thanks’ by treating an officer to this fun event,” said Terry McNaight, president of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers.

Any money leftover after buying lunch for the officers in attendance will be put toward Crime Stoppers’ tip fund, which provides cash reward for those who give information leading to arrests in crimes throughout the city.

