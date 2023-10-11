Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier Parish Libraries welcomes community to participate in upcoming Halloween events

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels | Pexels)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Libraries is joining in on the Halloween fun as Oct. 31 approaches.

The library system has a number of planned events for kids each day starting Oct. 16.

Bossier Parish Libraries is hosting a number of Halloween events throughout the second half of...
Bossier Parish Libraries is hosting a number of Halloween events throughout the second half of October.(Bossier Parish Libraries)
Bossier Parish Libraries is hosting a number of Halloween events throughout the second half of...
Bossier Parish Libraries is hosting a number of Halloween events throughout the second half of October.(Bossier Parish Libraries)

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, KSLA was joined live by Marisa Richardson, manager of the library and history center at the Bossier Central Library, and Joy Creasong, outreach manager of the Bossier Central Library. They talked about the lineup of events, which events they’re most excited about, and how much these events will cost (many are free).

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Bossier Parish Libraries is hosting a number of Halloween events throughout the second half of October.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner names teen fatally hit by car on North Market Street
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
4 men arrested in Bossier Parish for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

Scholarship names in honor of Petrina Jenkins
Scholarship named in honor of Petrina Jenkins
Oschner LSU Health Shreveport to host free community health fair
Health screenings, nutrition guidance, more to be offered at community heart health event
SPD K9 Officer Cairo died Oct. 10, 2023 after a short, but severe illness.
SPD announces death of K9 officer
Flag of Israel
North La. Jewish Federation holding solidarity gathering for Israel