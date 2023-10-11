Bossier Parish Libraries welcomes community to participate in upcoming Halloween events
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Libraries is joining in on the Halloween fun as Oct. 31 approaches.
The library system has a number of planned events for kids each day starting Oct. 16.
On Wednesday, Oct. 11, KSLA was joined live by Marisa Richardson, manager of the library and history center at the Bossier Central Library, and Joy Creasong, outreach manager of the Bossier Central Library. They talked about the lineup of events, which events they’re most excited about, and how much these events will cost (many are free).
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.