US Postal Service proposes new, higher prices for 2024

By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.

The proposed new rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a first-class mail forever stamp from 66 cents to 68 cents.

There will be no change to the additional ounce price of 24 cents.

Prices would also go up for special services products, such as certified mail, post office box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The Postal Service says their prices are among the most affordable in the world.

The Postal Regulatory Commission still must review the price changes first.

If approved, the new prices would take effect Jan. 21.

