Shreveport council could vote on noise ordinance Tuesday

Councilman experiments ”to quantify loudness in the terms of decibels”
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s City Council could vote on a noise ordinance Tuesday that would change nightlife throughout the city.

On Monday, several residents and business owners addressed council members ahead of the vote.

And Councilman Alan Jackson said he spent the past two weekends testingthe noise downtown.

“So I wanted to see what does 60 decibels sound like, what does 70 decibels sound like, what does 85 decibels sound like? Because I needed to know for myself,” he explained.

“Anytime we talk about loud, that’s a relative term. You know, what’s loud for you may not be loud for me. So I wanted to quantify loudness in the terms of decibels.”

Jackson said his experiment will influence how he will vote.

The council meeting is set to start at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

