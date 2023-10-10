Getting Answers
Remaining warm, but clouds incoming

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today was another display of beautiful, calm, and comfortable conditions in the ArkLaTex. However, it was a bit warm today with temperatures reaching near the 90′s in some areas. we should see the humidity slowly increase as we move throughout the week because instability is on the way!

Tomorrow’s conditions feature temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80′s across the region with a bit more cloudiness than these past few days. Rain is associated with these clouds but the showers will remain mostly to the south of our forecast region (south of Sabine parish/county) with slight rain chances for our extreme southern regions of the ArkLaTex.

The clouds will start to build through Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon where slight rain chances will remain for areas south of I-20. Rain totals will not be much as we move through the week, though. Even with a cold front moving through on Friday, we look to remain mostly dry, but our temperatures will take a hit back into those 70′s.

