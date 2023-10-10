More clouds & slightly cooler next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to a much warmer start across the ArkLaTex with most locations about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than at this time yesterday. We’ll see sunshine early but clouds will gradually increase from the south throughout the day with our skies becoming mainly cloudy by early evening. Despite the cloud cover, it will still be a warm day with highs in the mid 80s.

Clouds will be widespread through Wednesday as a system passes by to our south but any rain associated with this will stay just south of the ArkLaTex. It will turn a bit cooler with highs midweek in the upper 70s. Also turning a bit breezy with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday along with warmer temperatures as highs rebound into the mid 80s both days.

A cold front is still on track to sweep through the region Friday afternoon/evening bringing a shot of cool and refreshing air just in time for the weekend! Unfortunately no rain is expected with this front.

This next weekend is looking absolutely gorgeous with tons of sunshine and highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.