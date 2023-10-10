Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

More clouds & slightly cooler next few days

By Matt Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to a much warmer start across the ArkLaTex with most locations about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than at this time yesterday. We’ll see sunshine early but clouds will gradually increase from the south throughout the day with our skies becoming mainly cloudy by early evening. Despite the cloud cover, it will still be a warm day with highs in the mid 80s.

Clouds will be widespread through Wednesday as a system passes by to our south but any rain associated with this will stay just south of the ArkLaTex. It will turn a bit cooler with highs midweek in the upper 70s. Also turning a bit breezy with a southeast wind at 10-20 mph.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday along with warmer temperatures as highs rebound into the mid 80s both days.

A cold front is still on track to sweep through the region Friday afternoon/evening bringing a shot of cool and refreshing air just in time for the weekend! Unfortunately no rain is expected with this front.

This next weekend is looking absolutely gorgeous with tons of sunshine and highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
Man shot at apartment complex on Rasberry Lane
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
State police investigating possible electioneering case involving DeSoto Parish clerk of court
A man was shot in the back on Alma Street on Oct. 9, 2023, police say.
Man shot in back in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights area
4 men arrested in Bossier Parish for alleged child sex crimes
Louisiana State Police bodycam/dashcam footage of Vinton pursuit and shooting
Louisiana State Police release video of deadly pursuit and shootout in Vinton

Latest News

Another warm day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Cold front moving through later this week
Remaining warm, but clouds incoming
Cold front moving through later this week
CJ's Monday evening weather update
Cloudier tomorrow
Warmer this week