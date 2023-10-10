Getting Answers
More clouds expected for today into tomorrow

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We take a break from the sunny conditions here in the ArkLaTex and trade it for some cloudiness as we have systems off the Pacific and in the Gulf pushing clouds and moisture into our area for the next few days. Temperatures take a small hit as a result, but they will take a bigger hit once we hit Friday.

Temperatures for today will be in the low-to-mid 80′s around the region with the clouds building throughout the day. These clouds come with no rain chances for most areas, but to those in central Louisiana may seem some elevated rain chances by early Wednesday morning. Overnight conditions remain calm with temperatures in the 60′s.

Clouds begin to clear Wednesday afternoon and we should expect a clearer sky for Thursday and most of Friday before the cold front hits on Friday afternoon. The weekend will look and feel similar to what we experienced last weekend... Calm conditions, beautiful blue skies, and perfect weather for seeing the Annular Solar Eclipse! Don’t forget to grab those eclipse glasses, they are important!!

