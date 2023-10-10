Medical expert gives tips to avoid illnesses that come with cooler weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As temperatures start to drop in the ArkLaTex, it’s common to run into lots of coughing and sniffling.

According to the CDC, October is typically the starting point for flu season and other viruses like COVID and RSV. As we head into this year’s cold and flu season, medical experts recommend getting your vaccines, washing your hands frequently and avoiding close contact with those who are showing symptoms.

Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at LSU health, Dr. Ruikang Liu, says cool weather always calls for extra reinforcement.

“The most common thing you’ll see is when the weather gets cold, the air can get really dry and sometimes that can cause a lot of different issues. A lot of times it’s not really the coldness itself that directly causes people to get sick, but cold air tends to be dry and when it’s really dry, it can dry out people’s lungs. When that happens, people are more prone to get sick, like viruses.”

A few other notable illnesses seen during this season are chronic and acute bronchitis, pneumonia and whooping cough.

“Sometimes going back to the basics of making sure you’re eating well, make sure you’re exercising regularly, sleeping well, those common sense things that I think unfortunately, a lot of times we overlook, but we know it’s very important for not only keeping our immune system strong, but just keeping the rest of our body healthy as well.”

