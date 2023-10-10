LSUS hosting observation session for solar eclipse on Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Astronomy fans will get quite the treat Saturday, Oct. 14 at LSUS.

The university’s Department of Biological Sciences and the Shreveport-Bossier Astronomical Society (SBAS) are hosting a special viewing event for Saturday’s solar eclipse. Solar telescopes will be placed outside the LSUS science building so people can view the eclipse from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“This is a partial eclipse that will cover about 70 percent of the sun,” said Dr. Cran Lucas, emeritus professor of biological sciences and president of SBAS. “The sun is increasing in activity on its way to solar max, and numerous sunspots may be visible.”

Sunspots are magnetic storms visible on the sun. Because they are slightly cooler than the sun’s surrounding surface, they appear to be darker.

School officials say it’s cloudy or rainy Saturday, the event will have to be canceled.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth. While solar eclipses occur multiple times per year, they aren’t often visible in the United States. Saturday’s eclipse is an appetizer to the one coming April 8, 2024, in which the sun is expected to be 95% covered in Shreveport. Areas as close as Tyler, Texas will be in the “path of totality,” which means there will be 100% coverage of the sun during the April 8 eclipse.

“Eclipses will not be visible in the U.S. again for many years,” Dr. Lucas said.

