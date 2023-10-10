Getting Answers
Gertrude’s Gifts helps girls, women recover from trauma

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An upcoming fashion showcase fundraiser hopes to help women and young girls recovering from traumatic situations such as abuse, domestic violence, homelessness and depression.

Felecia Williams created Gertrude’s Gifts in honor of her grandmother. The foundation offers girls and women free makeup and hair services, etiquette training, and shows them how to love themselves.

The fashion show fundraiser, “An Evening in the Harlem Renaissance,” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Sam’s Town Casino & Hotel. Dinner and cocktails begin at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Latest News

