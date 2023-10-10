Coroner names teen hit by car on North Market Street
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has identified a teen who was fatally struck by a car just after 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.
Officials say sixteen-year-old Lamarrieun Carraway was hit by a southbound SUV as he was crossing North Market Street at Ravendale Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:16 p.m.
The incident is under investigation by Shreveport police.
STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.