Coroner names teen hit by car on North Market Street

(WTVG)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has identified a teen who was fatally struck by a car just after 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

Officials say sixteen-year-old Lamarrieun Carraway was hit by a southbound SUV as he was crossing North Market Street at Ravendale Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:16 p.m.

The incident is under investigation by Shreveport police.

