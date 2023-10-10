A cloudy Wednesday ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Another nice day in the ArkLaTex with low humidity and we have seen plenty of sunshine this afternoon but cloud cover is likely to build as we head into the nighttime hours. Highs reached into the mid-80s and tonight we will see slightly warmer conditions compared to the previous nights, we’re looking at the mid-60s for lows with cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, we’ll see cloudy skies pretty much all day with a slight chance for an isolated shower here and there, nothing widespread or impactful is expected. Temperatures will lag behind the average with highs in the upper-70s expected and it will be a bit windy at times. We’ll see the cloud cover begin to move out late in the day but not in time for any additional heating. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-50s with clearer skies.

Thursday will be sunnier and warmer with highs returning to the 80s with the heat and humidity peaking on Friday with the upper-80s looking likely. A cold front will move through Friday night. This cold front will be mainly dry but it will do a number on our temperatures and humidity with lows Friday night dropping to the mid-50s and highs this weekend in the 70s.

