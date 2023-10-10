Centenary football honored by Caddo Parish Commission

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a season filled with history, more chapters continue to be written for Centenary’s football team.

The Gents were spotted at the Caddo Parish Commission meeting in downtown Shreveport. During the event, they were honored with a proclamation, recognizing their efforts for returning to the gridiron.

District 7 Commissioner, Stormy Gage-Watts presented the official document to the program, before fellow commissioners expressed their excitement for football back on Centenary’s campus.

“I think if you look in the past, you’ve had great football here, " says Gents head football coach Byron Dawson. “We’ve had great sports on Centenary’s campus, and it’s time we bring that back, and do it with football.”

“I never thought it would be something that would become this big, " says Centenary linebacker Devon Strickland. “And, Coach Dawson talked about how big it was going to be and that he always had a dream. I never really realized it until today.”

