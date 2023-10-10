Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Candidates participate in forum at Centenary College

By Donna Keeya and KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People were given an opportunity to meet political candidates immediately before a forum Monday (Oct. 9) at Centenary College in Shreveport.

[LOUISIANA ELECTIONS]

The gathering was sponsored by the participating candidates who are running for election Oct. 14.

Commenting before the event. coordinator Hannah Gamble said, “I just think it’s important to actually have the opportunity to meet the candidates face to face. And you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and also catch them before and after the event.

One woman said she came to hear more about the candidates’ platforms.

“I just wanted to hear about the people in the race, their vision, their mission, and really know those who are interested in leading in our city,” Mukonda Banda said.

A Cedar Grove resident emphasized the importance of voting and holding elected officials accountable.

“It’s important that everyone vote because I want people to understand that their vote does count,” Kimberley Jones said. “I want to show my daughter, who’s a 10th-grader, that this is something that we’ve fought long and hard for and we need to continue to do it.”

KEY ELECTION DATES

  • Oct. 10: Deadline to request a mail/absentee ballot from the registrar of voters office
  • Oct. 13: Deadline for registrar to receive completed mail/absentee ballot
  • Oct. 14: Gubernatorial primary election
  • Nov. 18: Gubernatorial general election (Runoff elections will be held on this date)
(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on...
Man shot at apartment complex on Rasberry Lane
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
State police investigating possible electioneering case involving DeSoto Parish clerk of court
A man was shot in the back on Alma Street on Oct. 9, 2023, police say.
Man shot in back in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights area
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man

Latest News

Political candidates participate in forum at Centenary College
Political candidates participate in forum at Centenary College
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
State police investigating possible electioneering case involving DeSoto Parish clerk of court
Candidate forum set Oct. 9 at Centenary College
Congressman Steve Scalise, R-La discusses the House majority leader post.
Scalise talks his candidacy for House Speaker; reacts to Trump endorsing Jordan