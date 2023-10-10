Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Bakowski Bridge to light up with flag colors of Hispanic nations

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Hispanic Heritage Association of NWLA will illuminate the Bakowsky Bridge with flag colors from Mexico and various Central and South American countries.

The cultural tribute will take place from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

BRIDGE SCHEDULE

  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Mexico
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Argentina & Guatemala
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Colombia, Venezuela & Ecuador
  • 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua & Uruguay

Those wanting to keep the celebration going can hear music by Frequenzia from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Celebrity Lounge inside Bally’s Casino.

