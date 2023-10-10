Bakowski Bridge to light up with flag colors of Hispanic nations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Hispanic Heritage Association of NWLA will illuminate the Bakowsky Bridge with flag colors from Mexico and various Central and South American countries.

The cultural tribute will take place from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

BRIDGE SCHEDULE

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Mexico

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Argentina & Guatemala

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Colombia, Venezuela & Ecuador

10 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua & Uruguay

Those wanting to keep the celebration going can hear music by Frequenzia from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Celebrity Lounge inside Bally’s Casino.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.