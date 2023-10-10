ArkLaTex organization hosting fashion show to raise awareness for congenital heart disease

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Janiyah Strong Foundation was founded to help conquer congenital heart disease defects by helping educate and raise awareness for symptoms in newborn babies.

Sharde and Chadwick Plater learned their newborn daughter, Janiyah, had congenital heart disease after she began displaying concerning symptoms. After going through the difficulties that came with Janiyah’s diagnosis, the Plater’s decided to start their foundation to help families know the signs of the disease.

A fashion show is being held to raise awareness for the cause. The “Walk It Out for Congenital Heart Disease Fashion Show” is set to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14 at the Amari’s Ballroom & Event Center. For tickets, click here.

