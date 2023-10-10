ArkLaTex native witnesses Hamas attack on Israel firsthand

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The death toll in the Israel conflict with Palestine has soared to around 1,300 people after Hamas sprung a surprise attack over the weekend.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have existed since before the nation’s founding in 1948. Thousands of people on both sides have been killed and many more injured in the long-simmering dispute between the two sides, which has played out over decades.

“This is definitely the deadliest attack on Israel since the country was established in 1948,” said Barbara Joseph, executive director of the North Louisiana Jewish Federation.

Amid the attacks in Gaza, locals near and far are feeling the wrath after more than 1,300 Israelis have been killed, more than 2,300 wounded and roughly 150 people are being held hostage.

“It’s been horrifying to see the death toll and the number injured and the numbers kidnapped. So there a lot of concerns about locating people, friends and family and also concern for all of the people who are displaced,” Joseph said.

ArkLaTex native Candice Richardson is witnessing the attacks firsthand. She resides in Netanya for the Masa Israel Teaching Fellows.

“Just today, a good friend of mine sent me a photo of a piece of a rocket that landed like very close to him. So I’m seeing things like that,” she said.

“We use a lot of different social media here that aren’t really used outside of the Middle East, so we’re seeing some really brutal videos of Israeli toddlers being shoved into cages, Israeli corpses being dragged through the streets victoriously.”

Richardson said prior to the random attacks, it was just a regular day in Israel and she was enjoying a night out when she was awakened by a vast number of texts and phone calls asking if she is okay.

“We just had to start figuring preparations. Three days ago, I didn’t know what a go bag was. Now I have one,” she said.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Shreveport expressed his support for Israel. His office released the following statement Monday afternoon (Oct. 9):

“In the wake of the recent attacks on Israel, Mayor Tom Arceneaux voiced his unwavering support for Israel, a cherished ally of the United States. ‘The attack by Hamas against our staunch ally, Israel, resulting in over 700 Israeli deaths is Israel’s 9/11. Hamas seeks nothing less than Israel’s destruction, and I, and all of America, must stand with Israel throughout this war. Am Yisrael Chai – The people of Israel live.’

“Mayor Arceneaux’s powerful statement underscores the solidarity and support of the Shreveport community for the people of Israel during this challenging time. The City of Shreveport stands firmly with Israel, recognizing the importance of unity and strength in the face of adversity.”

