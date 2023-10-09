Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Wildfire danger persists in Sabine Parish

It’s unclear what impact, if any, that Sunday afternoon’s woods fire will have on the parish’s burn ban
Sunday afternoon (Oct. 8) found firefighters going up against a woods fire off Louisiana...
Sunday afternoon (Oct. 8) found firefighters going up against a woods fire off Louisiana Highway 473 between Hornbeck and Toledo Bend Lake in Sabine Parish.(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Despite recent rain, the fire danger persists and burn bans remain in place in some parts of the ArkLaTex.

In fact, Sunday afternoon found firefighters going up against a woods fire between Hornbeck and Toledo Bend Lake in Sabine Parish.

Louisiana Agriculture & Forestry Department (LDAF) bulldozers and plows were among equipment dispatched to the scene off Louisiana Highway 473.

There was heavy smoke in the roadway, so authorities were advising motorists to avoid the area or, at the least, slow down.

It took firefighters about two hours to contain the blaze, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.

It’s unclear what impact, if any, that Sunday afternoon’s fire will have on the parish’s burn ban. Early last week, North Sabine Fire District announced that the parish’s three fire chiefs had met and decided to lift the burn ban Monday (Oct. 9) in hopes of getting rain later that week.

As it stands, burn bans remain in place in Sabine, Natchitoches, Red River and Bienville parishes, among others, according to the LDAF burn bans map.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fighting for his life after being shot while walking in Mooretown
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Eat Well During the Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week to return for 3rd annual celebration

Latest News

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Christopher Daniel Rodgers, 55.
Man found guilty of molesting 2 juvenile relatives
Renell Taylor and the cast of 'A Wonderful World' tell the life story of Louis Armstrong
New Orleans native dreams of career on Broadway
Officials say a 49-year-old victim was found dead outside of his residence on Mosleys Bluff...
Union Parish Sheriff investigating Downsville homicide