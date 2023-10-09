Website operator sues Bossier City officials

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A news website operator is suing Bossier City and four city officials in federal court for allegedly quashing free speech and holding a secret meeting.

Those actions are related to the City Council’s ongoing efforts to derail a petition calling for an election to allow voters to decide whether officials should have term limits, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

Weston “Wes” Merriott, of sobo.live, is suing Councilmen Jeffery Darby, Jeffrey Free and David Montgomery and city attorney Charles Jacobs, both in their official capacities and individually.

Below is the 27-page lawsuit as it was filed Monday (Oct. 9):

