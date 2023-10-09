Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Website operator sues Bossier City officials

Petition alleges they quashed free speech and met in secret
[Source: KSLA News 12]
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A news website operator is suing Bossier City and four city officials in federal court for allegedly quashing free speech and holding a secret meeting.

Those actions are related to the City Council’s ongoing efforts to derail a petition calling for an election to allow voters to decide whether officials should have term limits, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

Weston “Wes” Merriott, of sobo.live, is suing Councilmen Jeffery Darby, Jeffrey Free and David Montgomery and city attorney Charles Jacobs, both in their official capacities and individually.

Below is the 27-page lawsuit as it was filed Monday (Oct. 9):

