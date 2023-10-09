Warmer this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! What a beautiful weekend it was, it was lovely to be able to go outside and not be miserable. Sadly, the fall weather is going away for a little bit but will be back for the weekend. As for today, sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper-80s are the expectations to start off the workweek. Nothing for rain is in the immediate forecast. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper-50s and low-60s across the ArkLaTex.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, a storm system will track along the Gulf Coast bringing widespread heavy rain and storms to southern Louisiana but it looks like most, if not all, of the rain associated with this will stay south of the ArkLaTex. We will see an increase in cloud cover, however, and this will shave a few degrees off our high temperatures.

Sunshine returns Thursday and temperatures will once again climb into the mid-80s across the region. By Friday, another strong fall cold front will blast quickly through bringing gusty northwest winds and another shot of chilly October air! Unlike the last big cold front, this front will be moisture-starved so no rainfall is expected. Another crisp fall weekend is ahead of us with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 60s and low 70s and overnight lows again falling into the 40s for many areas!

