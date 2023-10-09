Getting Answers
Summer-like temperatures return to the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a gorgeous fall weekend across the region, summer returns as we kick off the work week! Abundant sunshine today combined with southwest breeze at 10-15 mph, will allow temperatures to rebound into the middle and upper 80s by afternoon. The good news is that humidity will stay low so it will still be comfortable to be outside.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, a storm system will track along the Gulf Coast bringing widespread heavy rain and storms to southern Louisiana but it looks like most, if not all, of the rain associated with this will stay south of the ArkLaTex. We will see an increase in cloud cover, however, and this will shave a few degrees off our high temperatures.

Sunshine returns Thursday and temperatures will once again climb into the mid 80s across the region.

By Friday, another strong fall cold front will blast quickly through bringing gusty northwest winds and another shot of chilly October air! Unlike the last big cold front, this front will be moisture starved so no rainfall is expected.

Another crisp fall weekend is ahead of us with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 60s and low 70s and overnight lows again falling into the 40s for many areas!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

