Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

State police investigating possible electioneering case involving DeSoto Parish clerk of court

DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans(desotoparishclerk.org)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The clerk of court in DeSoto Parish is being investigated after being accused of electioneering just a week before Election Day on Oct. 14.

It’s alleged that Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans was campaigning at a nursing home in the parish, which is illegal in some circumstances. Click here to read the state’s law about electioneering at nursing homes.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says they will make a statement on the matter if and when an arrest is made.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the case.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man
Man fighting for his life after being shot while walking in Mooretown
Christopher Daniel Rodgers, 55.
Man found guilty of molesting 2 juvenile relatives
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

Candidate forum set Oct. 9 at Centenary College
Congressman Steve Scalise, R-La discusses the House majority leader post.
Scalise talks his candidacy for House Speaker; reacts to Trump endorsing Jordan
Steve Scalise Majority Leader for the Republicans
Could Steve Scalise become the next Speaker of the House?
Vote generic
MEET THE CANDIDATES: La. state representative