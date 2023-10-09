Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
SPD responds to reported shooting at apartment complex on Rasberry Lane

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting Monday morning (Oct. 9) on Rasberry Lane.

According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Rasberry between Five Oaks Drive and Financial Plaza. Police could be seen in the parking lot of the Westwood Village Apartments.

At least eight police units initially responded.

No other details are readily available. We will update this story when we learn more.

