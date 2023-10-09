Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The principal of Walker High School has requested to take a leave of absence.
Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy confirmed Principal Jason St. Pierre’s decision on Monday, Oct. 9.
The announcement comes just one day after Pierre issued a public apology to Kaylee Timonet, a Walker High School student, and her family, following public backlash towards his decision to take away her school privileges.
Pierre took away the student’s privileges after a video surfaced of her dancing at a private party at an off-site location following homecoming.
The video in question of the homecoming afterparty was originally posted by a DJ promoting his business.
