Man shot in back in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights area

A man was shot in the back on Alma Street on Oct. 9, 2023, police say.
A man was shot in the back on Alma Street on Oct. 9, 2023, police say.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the back in Shreveport Monday afternoon (Oct. 9).

It happened in the 1700 block of Alma Street between Bernstein and Wallace avenues in the Caddo Heights neighborhood. The male victim was shot in the back, police say. His injuries may be life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time. We’ll update this story when we know more.

