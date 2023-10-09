Louisiana State Police release video of deadly pursuit and shootout in Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police have released dashcam and body camera footage of the deadly pursuit and shooting incident that took place on August 26, in Vinton. The incident would leave Spencer J. Wilson of Jacksonville, Texas, dead as a result of what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.

The release of the footage comes as the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit continues to investigate the shooting. Authorities say some of the footage has been redacted to afford individuals the right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims.

Authorities say the incident began when a Cameron Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 Lexus ES 350 sedan for an equipment violation on Highway 27 near Hackberry. Wilson can be seen in the footage driving away during the stop and begin firing a weapon at the deputy.

The pursuit continued through Carlyss and Sulphur with multiple agencies assisting until Wilson ran into a ditch near the intersection of Gum Island Rd. and Highway 108. Wilson reportedly drove through the ditch and then into another ditch south of the roadway before exiting the vehicle, taking a covered position in the ditch, and began firing with a fully automatic weapon at least five officers who exchanged gunfire with him.

Wilson then reportedly moved to a nearby open field where he continued to fire at officers and was later located with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

One officer from the Sulphur Police Department was injured during the incident by a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

A female passenger was found to be in the vehicle of Wilson’s vehicle who was interviewed and later released.

