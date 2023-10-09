Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Louisiana State Police release video of deadly pursuit and shootout in Vinton

Louisiana State Police bodycam/dashcam footage of Vinton pursuit and shooting
Louisiana State Police bodycam/dashcam footage of Vinton pursuit and shooting
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police have released dashcam and body camera footage of the deadly pursuit and shooting incident that took place on August 26, in Vinton. The incident would leave Spencer J. Wilson of Jacksonville, Texas, dead as a result of what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.

The release of the footage comes as the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit continues to investigate the shooting. Authorities say some of the footage has been redacted to afford individuals the right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims.

Authorities say the incident began when a Cameron Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 Lexus ES 350 sedan for an equipment violation on Highway 27 near Hackberry. Wilson can be seen in the footage driving away during the stop and begin firing a weapon at the deputy.

The pursuit continued through Carlyss and Sulphur with multiple agencies assisting until Wilson ran into a ditch near the intersection of Gum Island Rd. and Highway 108. Wilson reportedly drove through the ditch and then into another ditch south of the roadway before exiting the vehicle, taking a covered position in the ditch, and began firing with a fully automatic weapon at least five officers who exchanged gunfire with him.

Wilson then reportedly moved to a nearby open field where he continued to fire at officers and was later located with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

One officer from the Sulphur Police Department was injured during the incident by a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

A female passenger was found to be in the vehicle of Wilson’s vehicle who was interviewed and later released.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man
Christopher Daniel Rodgers, 55.
Man found guilty of molesting 2 juvenile relatives
Man fighting for his life after being shot while walking in Mooretown
Sunday afternoon (Oct. 8) found firefighters going up against a woods fire off Louisiana...
Wildfire danger persists in Sabine Parish

Latest News

Jason St. Pierre
Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
State police investigating possible electioneering case involving DeSoto Parish clerk of court
Sunday afternoon (Oct. 8) found firefighters going up against a woods fire off Louisiana...
Wildfire danger persists in Sabine Parish
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’