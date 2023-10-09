Hispanic Heritage Month: MSgt Joseph Perez

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. In honor of the month, KSLA is shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Master Sergeant Joseph D. Perez is the First Sergeant for the 2nd Security Forces Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base. He serves as the advisor to the squadron commander and various key leaders.

Perez works to maintain standards, good order, discipline, health, morale, welfare, and unit readiness for 280 airmen as they develop and provide a combat-ready B-52 aircrew. He builds and maintains a mission-ready force to execute home station and mission requirements.

Perez also provides professional guidance, oversees administrative actions, performance reports, awards, decorations, professional military education and family advocacy programs.

