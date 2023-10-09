Have a ‘gourd’ time at St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Whether you’re preparing to get into the spooky season spirit, or welcoming in the fall season, picking a pumpkin is a must!

St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Shreveport is back with their annual Pumpkin Patch. The patch opened back in 1991 and has become a community favorite. Proceeds from the patch go to area missions and charities.

Church officials say the pumpkins come from the Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico. A perfect environment for pumpkins, the farmers use sustainable agricultural practices to limit pesticides. This means pumpkins from St. Luke’s last longer!

You can grab a pumpkin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at 6012 Youree Drive.

