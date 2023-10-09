4 men arrested in Bossier Parish for alleged child sex crimes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Four men in Bossier Parish have been arrested in separate child sex crime cases.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office released information about the arrests of Tony Allen McKinnie of Farmerville, Vance Taylor of Bossier Parish, Herman Aldrich Jr. of Bossier City, and Danny Pruitt, also of Bossier City.

Arrest details are below:

TONY MCKINNIE

McKinnie was arrested Aug. 25. Officials say during an investigation, they discovered McKinnie exchanged nude photos with a juvenile on multiple occasions. McKinnie was taken into custody in Oklahoma and transferred to Bossier Max. He’s charged with three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $300,000.

VANCE TAYLOR

Taylor was arrested Sept. 14 after allegedly being involved in inappropriate sexual contact with a child under 16. He’s charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $25,000.

HERMAN ALDRICH JR.

Aldrich was arrested Sept. 22 after officials received more evidence in an ongoing case. This evidence led to an additional charge (intentional exposure to AIDS) for Aldrich. He’s currently in custody at Bossier Max.

DANNY PRUITT

Pruitt was arrested Sept. 27. He was reportedly involved in sexual contact with two juveniles under age 16. He was booked into Bossier Max on charges of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile; bond was set at $450,000.

“Bossier Parish is not immune from crimes such as the ones perpetrated by these suspects, however, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively pursue and arrest those who want to harm our children through the use of skillful investigators and cutting-edge technology”, said Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Anyone who has information regarding possible child sex crimes should call BPSO at 318-965-2203.

