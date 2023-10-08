Man found guilty of molesting 2 juvenile relatives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A forensic interview and witness testimony were used to produce a guilty verdict.

On Oct. 6, a Caddo Parish Jury returned with a unanimous verdict of guilty for Christopher Daniel Rodgers, 55, for two counts of molesting a juvenile under age 13.

Evidence and testimony presented proved that Rodgers performed lewd sexual acts upon a young relative, a girl, between Feb. 8, 2013, and Feb. 8, 2020, and fondled an infant boy relative between May 22, 2019, and August 17, 2021.

The female victim, 14, reported the acts to her aunt in August 2021. Later, more details were disclosed during a forensic interview at the Gingerbread House. A childhood friend of the victim also testified that she witnessed Rodgers viewing porn with children in the home.

When he returns for sentencing on Nov. 6, 2023, Rodgers faces at least 25 and up to 99 years on each count, with at least 25 years to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

