Jáder Obrian’s goal in the 57th minute helps FC Dallas tie the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1

Jáder Obrian scored in the 57th minute, goalkeeper Maarten Paes made two saves and FC Dallas tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night
(WTOK)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored in the 57th minute, goalkeeper Maarten Paes made two saves and FC Dallas tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night.

Dallas (10-10-12) has lost only one of its last 14 matches in all competitions, with nine draws, dating to mid-July. Dallas is unbeaten in nine at home in that time, with six draws.

San Jose (10-10-13) has lost only three of its last 10 regular-season away matches, with five draws, dating to late May. The Earthquakes have held opponents to fewer than two goals in seven of those matches.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored his 28th career goal for San Jose in the third minute to surpass Dwanye De Rosario (27) for the fourth-most regular-season goals in club history.

San Jose goalkeeper Daniel made four saves.

Seven of the last nine meetings between the clubs have ended in draws, with one win apiece. The Earthquakes have lost only one of 13 meetings with Dallas.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

