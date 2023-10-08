Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Jags suffer third loss of season to Rattlers

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (2-3) fell short in AW Mumford as they lost 26-19 to Florida A&M (5-1) on Saturday, October 7.

WR Chandler Whitfield caught 3 passes for over 80 yards and a touchdown.

It was a rough day for special teams with kicker Joshua Griffin missing both field goals in the first half.

Defensively, the Jags had a strong performance forcing multiple incomplete passes, leaving the Rattlers scoreless in the third quarter.

QB Harold Blood started a drive with a deep pass early in the fourth quarter leading to a touchdown, which put the Jags up 19-16 with 11:40 left on the clock.

Despite the big play, the Jags offense struggled the rest of the game.

Southern remains on The Bluff as they face Lincoln University for homecoming Saturday, October 14.

Kick off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man
An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5,...
SHOCKING PHOTOS: Corvette gets wedged under 18-wheeler during crash
Man fighting for his life after being shot while walking in Mooretown
Lamijah Wesley
20-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; woman arrested
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

LSU vs. Missouri
Daniels heroic in win over Missouri
The University of Washington reportedly is hiring away Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen.
Tulane AD Troy Dannen leaving for Washington, reports say
Grambling celebration from players following touchdown
Grambling’s defense has season best performance in win over rival Texas Southern
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton can't catch a pass from quarterback Tyler Buchner during...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1