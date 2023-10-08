Getting Answers
Another beautiful and comfortable day

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It’s pretty chilly outside around the ArkLaTex right now as temperatures are in the 40′s and low 50′s here in Shreveport, but today looks to be another calm and quiet day with temperatures just slightly higher than the day before. Today would be a great day for a stroll in the park or just being outside to enjoy the fresh air.

High temperatures look to range from the lower 70′s to upper 70′s around the region with the nonexistent humidity making it feel comfortable and not muggy for today. Overnight conditions look to steadily increase back up into the 60′s through the next couple of days.

The start of the work week holds temperatures in the 80′s through Thursday, but chances for rain threaten to lower those temperatures into the 70′s for Wednesday through Friday. Humidity will rise slightly as a result, but overall temperatures remain below average for the next week to two weeks as more drier weather is expected by next weekend.

