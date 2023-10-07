Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Weekend feeling cooler than normal

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! Another cold front moved through last night making it feel a bit chilly out there this morning. However, as a result of this cold front, our temperatures this weekend will take a dive to well below average.

Our temperatures around the region look to maximize in the lower 70′s and upper 60′s for areas north of I-20 today, which were our around the lows we saw just a week ago! Overnight conditions tonight look to drop well into the 40′s for the first time in the fall season.

Conditions will remain dry throughout the weekend with cloud cover being slim to none as well. It will be feeling more comfortable as well as humidity will be very low. Make sure to bring a jacket out to your plans for this weekend because it will be a cooler weekend than normal!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man
An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5,...
SHOCKING PHOTOS: Corvette gets wedged under 18-wheeler during crash
Lamijah Wesley
20-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; woman arrested
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Dexter Giles, 39.
SPD: Man arrested for violent sex offense

Latest News

It's flannel season!!
CJ's Saturday morning weather update
Very Fall and Sunny Saturday
Sweater weather begins tonight!
Perfect weekend ahead
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Very Fall and Sunny Saturday
Austin's Friday Afternoon Weather Update