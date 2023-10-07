Weekend feeling cooler than normal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! Another cold front moved through last night making it feel a bit chilly out there this morning. However, as a result of this cold front, our temperatures this weekend will take a dive to well below average.

Our temperatures around the region look to maximize in the lower 70′s and upper 60′s for areas north of I-20 today, which were our around the lows we saw just a week ago! Overnight conditions tonight look to drop well into the 40′s for the first time in the fall season.

Conditions will remain dry throughout the weekend with cloud cover being slim to none as well. It will be feeling more comfortable as well as humidity will be very low. Make sure to bring a jacket out to your plans for this weekend because it will be a cooler weekend than normal!

